In-demand Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has been nominated for Sky Bet League One Player of the Season, as announced by the EFL’s official club website.

The attacker will go head-to-head with Hull City’s George Honeyman and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris for the award.

Wyke, who is 28 years old, has been on fire for Sunderland this season and has scored 30 goals in all competitions.

This form has attracted interest from elsewhere and the Black Cats could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer if they fail to gain promotion.

Millwall, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are all interested in signing him at the end of the season, as per Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie on Twitter (see tweet below).

Understand Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Forest are all interested in Wyke – who is out of contract in June #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 26, 2021

Wyke is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent in June as it stands.

The 6ft 2inc striker joined the Black Cats in 2018 and managed only nine goals combined over the past two seasons. However, he has found his feet under Lee Johnson and has his sights set on a promotion to the Championship this term.

Prior to his move to the North East, Wyke played for the likes of Carlisle United and Bradford City.

He has been in impressive form in this campaign and has been nominated for League One Player of the Season.

