Luke Freeman’s arrival at Nottingham Forest should’ve been a Sabri Lamouchi masterstroke. Instead, his downfall summarises the overwhelming negativity stemming from Chris Hughton’s side.

The Sheffield United man was a top target of Lamouchi’s throughout the summer. Formerly of QPR, the last time Freeman played in the Championship he scooped QPR’s Player of the Season award, landing himself a move to newly-promoted Sheffield United ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Chris Wilder though would lose interest in the Englishman – Freeman made just 11 Premier League appearances last season and was loaned out to Nottingham Forest in time for this season.

The stage was set for Freeman to reignite his career. Back in the Championship where he’d shone previously, Freeman could’ve, rather should’ve been Nottingham Forest’s main man. As any Forest fan will tell you though, that couldn’t be further from the case.

Hughton came in over October. A change was necessary but even at the time of appointing, a number of supporters questioned whether Hughton was the right man to come in – he arrived with a known reputation for somewhat bland football which had led to his demises at Brighton and Norwich City before.

Coming into a side that played much more effective football under Lamouchi last season, the change in manager and subsequent dampening of the atmosphere has left players like Freeman, Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley to name a few, all shot of form and confidence.

Forest fans have become increasingly frustrated with their manager as the season’s progressed. Hughton’s side sit in 17th-place of the Championship table after a run of two wins in their last 12, and having scored just nine goals in those 12 outings.

Freeman was hauled off during the first-half of Forest’s draw v Stoke City last time out, adding another injury blow to what’s been a stricken season for him. It was his 23rd Championship appearance of the season and plenty of Forest fans made their hopes that it’d be his last very clear.

He’s just one goal to his name, no assists. He started the first few games of the season under Lamouchi in his favoured no.10 role and he played his part – if not at his best, Freeman was certainly showing signs of being a big player for Forest this season.

Since Hughton’s arrival though, Freeman has largely played on the left wing and to very little effect. Hard questions have also been raised about his fitness this season – he’s often looked lost on the wing, watching games pass him by regularly and playing in front of Gaetan Bong at left-back has made for a weakened left-hand side at Forest this term.

Freeman’s QPR stint should be all Hughton needed to play Freeman in the hole – during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, the 29-year-old made 88 Championship appearances, scored 12 goals and created a further 18.

Of all of Forest’s under-performers this season, Freeman’s performance is one that will leave a lasting highlight on the general negativity that fans have had to endure under Hughton. But as much as Hughton might be to blame for his demise, Freeman’s not helped himself.

His evident lack of fitness has undermined his loan spell, and whether he’s playing out of position or not he’s regularly looked uninterested, almost dispassionate in games. The Sheffield United man will return to his parent club and likely do his utmost to forget about this season, whereas Hughton will go into the summer with fresh hopes of turning things around.

Is there a lot to look forward to for Nottingham Forest fans? It’d be nice to finish on that sentiment, but the signs of this season suggest otherwise.