Brentford have confirmed that Valgeir Valgeirsson has returned to parent club HK Kopavogur, as per their official club website.

The youngster has been playing for Brentford’s B team since October last year.

Valgeirsson, who is 18 years old, made 23 appearances for the young Bees’ side this past season, chipping in with five goals.

They hold an option to sign him on a permanent basis, as detailed on their website when he joined last October, but it appears he is heading back to Iceland.

Brentford B boss Neil MacFarlane has said: “We couldn’t have asked any more of Valgeir. From the moment he arrived with us he has given everything on an individual basis and from a team perspective.

“He’s an amazing boy who has been unbelievable for the culture that we have at our Club, and he’s a player who is always looking to improve himself by doing extras.”

He added: “I know that Valgeir has enjoyed his time with Brentford, and we’ve certainly enjoyed working with him and helping him to improve. I have no doubts that Valgeir will have a good career because he has the drive within himself to keep on improving every single day.

“He’s going to return to his parent club, and we wish him all the best ahead of their new season.”

Valgeirsson is a name for Brentford fans to keep an eye on in the future and it will be interesting to see how he develops after his time spent in England.

He was playing for HK Kópavogs’ first-team before his switch to London last year and could head straight back into their side for the next campaign.

They currently play in the Icelandic top flight and are managed by former Stoke City, Watford and Reading midfielder Brynjar Gunnarsson.