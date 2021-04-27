Watford director Cristiano Giaretta say he ‘really thinks’ the club will continue on with Xisco Munoz, after the Hornets secured promotion into the Premier League.

Watford claimed promotion with a 1-0 win over Millwall at the weekend. It caps what’s been a season of two halves, and of two managers for the Hornets.

Vladimir Ivic was the man in charge at the start of the season but he was soon ousted, replaced with another unknown in Munoz.

But the Spaniard has performed against all odds – his Watford side have been the runaway leaders throughout 2021 with Norwich City and have deservedly sealed their top flight return.

Now, speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web Radio (as quoted by Sport Witness), Giaretta has given an update on the club’s stance on Munoz, whose contract length was not disclosed at the time of appointing:

He did a great job, but we believe in the group. The coach has around him highly professional and numerous resources: at a certain moment we were out of the playoffs, but then we recovered the ground. We are satisfied, I really think we will continue with him.

Since the turn of the year, Watford have lost just four Championship games, drawn three and won a staggering 16, including a 1-0 win over Norwich City ahead of their Millwall win.

The Championship title then is still in their grasp. Norwich currently sit five points ahead of Watford and with two games to go for either side – if Watford fail to beat Brentford at the weekend, Norwich can win the title by avoiding defeat at home to Reading.

It’d be a fitting end to the season if Munoz can snatch the title away from Norwich City. Either way, he’s definitely deserved of a shot at the Premier League, and fans will be gunning to see how his side will fare in the top flight next season.