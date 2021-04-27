Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko is ‘expected’ to be released this summer, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are poised to let him leave on a free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Bakayoko, who is 25 years old, has failed to score in 17 games in all competitions this term.

Doncaster Rovers and Swindon Town were linked with a move for him in the January transfer window, as per journalist Alan Nixon (see tweet below), and he is set to become available as a free agent over the coming months.

Bakayoko started his career at Walsall and earned a move to Coventry two years ago after scoring a combined 18 goals in two seasons for the Saddlers in League One.

He helped Mark Robins’ side gain promotion to the Championship in the last campaign so knows what it takes to get out of the division. However, the step up has seemingly proved too deep for him.

Coventry have secured their survival after a pretty tough year and are expected to allow Bakayoko move on to pastures new.

Swindon Town have been relegated to League Two so their chances of luring him to the County Ground are slim.

However, Doncaster Rovers may rekindle their interest from this past winter and consider a swoop to bring him to Yorkshire.

