Hull City are back in the Championship and will start planning for their summer recruitment.

The Tigers boss Grant McCann could look to bring two Northern Ireland compatriots to the KCOM Stadium in preparation for next season, as per a report by the Belfast Telegraph.

Gavin Whyte has proven to be a useful player for the East Yorkshire club since joining on loan from Cardiff City in January and they may try and sign him on a permanent basis.

The winger still has another couple of years left on his contract with his parent club but has fallen out-of-favour with the Welsh side.

Hull could also try and boost their attacking options by signing Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley. He has caught the eye in League One this season and will fancy his chances of a Championship move this summer.

The Northern Ireland international has scored 20 goals in all competitions in this campaign.

McCann’s side will face competition for his signature though, with The Sun reporting that Brentford are keen, as are the likes of Derby County and Cardiff City.

Hull have already secured their place in the second tier for next term and have their sights set on the title now.

They are in action this weekend against Wigan Athletic before ending the season away at Charlton Athletic. Win both and they are the champions.