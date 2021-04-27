Sheffield Wednesday duo Adam Reach and Tom Lees remain out of contract at the end of the season, with the Owls’ contracts talks having bee ‘put on the back-burner’.

The Sheffield Wednesday duo are seemingly nearing the end of their stays at the club. They’re two of a number of Owls players who see their deals expire in the summer and Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson has explained how talks have been put to one side.

When posed a question about Lees and Reach during an Examiner Live Q&A, Howson replied:

From what I have been told, all contract talks have been put on the back-burner until the end of the season. I know Wednesday have held talks with a number of players but it’s difficult for players to commit to anything when they don’t know what division the club are going to be in next season.

Both Lees and Reach have led widely contested seasons.

Lees has been one of the club’s more consistent performers but has not been a stranger to criticism, with injury in the last outing v Middlesbrough potentially meaning he’s played his last game for the club.

Reach meanwhile has been largely criticised throughout. He’s netted five goals in 42 Championship appearances but fans have often been quick to blast the 28-year-old for his performances.

With relegation into League One looking likely, it remains to be seen which players Sheffield Wednesday will look to keep hold of.

They’ve got some high-earning names at the club and Darren Moore will likely want those off his wage budget as to bring about a more sustainable Sheffield Wednesday.

They go in action at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend.