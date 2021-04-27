Coventry City are interested in bringing back Viktor Gyokeres for next season, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The forward has proven to be a useful player for Coventry City on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Gyokeres, who is 22 years old, joined Mark Robins’ side in January and has since scored three goals in 17 games to help the Sky Blues secure their place in the Championship for next season.

The Sweden international spent the first-half of the campaign on loan at Swansea City but struggled to make an impact with Steve Cooper’s men.

However, his winter switch to Coventry has worked out well for him and they are now interested in re-signing him.

Robins has said: “I would consider him all day because as a young striker he’s got that desire and mentality, so yeah, I’d definitely consider him for moving forward. One hundred per cent.”

Gyokeres started his career with spells at IFK Aspudden-Tellusand IF Brommapojkarna before Brighton lured him to England in January 2018.

He has since been a regular for their Under-23’s and has made six senior appearances for their senior side.

The Seagulls loaned him out to German second tier side St. Pauli last season before sending him to Swansea and Coventry this term.

Brighton have a decision to make on what to do with him in the next campaign, with the Sky Blues keen on him again. He still has another year left on his contract with Graham Potter’s side.

Will Coventry re-sign Gyokeres?