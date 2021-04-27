Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has ‘already started’ on his recruitment for next season, reports Examiner Live’s Dom Howson.

There’d been some speculation surrounding Moore’s future at the club. But Howson’s comments on Moore’s transfer strategy going into next season suggests that the Sheffield Wednesday boss currently has no intention of being anywhere else.

His side face an inevitable relegation – there remains four points between them and safety and just two games left to play, with a final day trip to 21st-place Derby County on the cards.

Relegation looms for the Owls. But writing in a Sheffield Wednesday Q&A, Howson explains the recruitment strategy that Moore and the club’s recruitment team want to adopt in the summer:

Recruitment has already started ahead of next season, regardless of what division Wednesday will be in. I know Darren Moore is in regular dialogue with the recruitment team. He has spelt out his vision and the type of players he wants to add to the squad this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading for a mass rebuild in the summer. They’ve a host of players out of contract and a host more likely to depart should they succumb to relegation.

But with that brings an opportunity for a fresh start – Moore is a manager that knows League One well and should Wednesday drop out of the Championship, they’ll be well-equipped to come back up.

A lot of work will need to be done in the transfer window if they’re to have a big enough squad to compete next season. But all won’t be lost if Sheffield Wednesday do drop into League One – it’s the chance for a fresh start after some years of mismanagement from past managers and from the hierarchy.