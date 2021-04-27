Norwich City are interested in Union Berlin midfielder Robert Andrich, as per German news outlet Bild.

The Canaries are preparing for life back in the Premier League next season and could swoop for the Bundesliga man.

Daniel Farke’s side will start planning for their summer recruitment and Andrich is someone who would give them more options and depth in midfield in preparation for their return to the big time.

Andrich, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at the end of next season (June 2022) meaning Union Berlin may be tempted to cash in on him over the coming months to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Read: Norwich City ‘unlikely’ to sign left-back this summer

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the German top flight side, chipping in with five goals.

The ex-Germany Under-20 international joined Union Berlin in 2019 and have proven to be a useful player to have in their squad. However, could he be tempted to move to England now?

Andrich has spent his whole career to date in his native country. He started out at Hertha Berlin before embarking on spells at Dynamo Dresden, Wehen Wiesbaden and Heidenheim.

Read: Norwich City target from last summer ‘tight-lipped’ over future plans

Norwich are no strangers to delving into the German market and Andrich is a name for their fans to keep an eye on ahead of next season.

The Canaries are back in action this weekend at home to Reading before ending the campaign away at Barnsley.

Should Norwich sign Andrich?