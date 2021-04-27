Sunderland are ‘working on’ a deal for Northampton Town youngster Tom Scott after an impressive trial at the club, reports Football Insider.

Scott, 18, has been on trial with Sunderland. He’s currently on a scholarship contract with Northampton Town but Football Insider report that the Black Cats are readying a professional offer, after he ‘dazzled’ on trial.

Northampton who sit in 21st-place of the League One table with two games to go are yet to hand Scott their first-team debut, but the youngster is said to have been an impressive name within the club’s U18 side.

Meanwhile at Sunderland, they’re sitting up the other end of the table in 3rd-place and still in with a mathematical chance of achieving automatic promotion, though a play-off place looks the more realistic outcome.

Lee Johnson has worked wonders since coming in but is currently going through his roughest patch yet – his side are winless in six having gone more than two months unbeaten prior to that.

The club is certainly building for the future now and the potential acquisition of Scott goes to show the direction that Sunderland want to head in.

With Johnson at the helm and a new owner in place in Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland finally have a foundation to build upon, and a sustainable one too.

They’ve a newfound focus on youth, recruitment and development and the addition of Scott could be the first of many of that nature this summer. A deal could me made before the end of the season, with Sunderland looking to be in pole position to bring in Scott.