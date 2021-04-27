Arsenal have finally tied up a new deal for Brentford and Sheffield United-linked striker Folarin Balogun, as announced by their official club website.

The youngster has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League side.

Balogun, who is 19 years old, was due to become a free agent this summer and his situation at Arsenal was up in the air. However, he has finally committed his future to Mikel Arteta’s side.

He was was wanted by Brentford last summer, as per a report at the time by Sky Sports, but a move to the Bees didn’t materialise in the end because Arsenal wanted £8 million.

Sheffield United, who will be back in the Championship next term, have also been interested in Balogun over the past 12 months, as per Goal.

However, he will be staying at Arsenal now. Arteta has said: “We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season. He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.”

Balogun has made six first-team appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season and has scored twice in the Europa League.

The New York-born attacker has risen up through the youth ranks of the Gunners and signed his first professional contract in 2019. He has mainly been used in their youth sides so far in his career.

Balogun will now be looking to break into their first-team over the next couple of years having finally put his contract situation to bed.