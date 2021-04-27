Rangers are planning on selling current Derby County man George Edmundson in the summer, reports Football Insider.

Edmundson, 23, joined Derby County on loan from Rangers in the January transfer window. He’s since featured eight times in the Championship including two starts in the last two games, and having scored one goal for the club.

Now though, Football Insider report that Edmundson is one of two defenders that Steve Gerrard might look to sell in the summer with defensive options rife at Ibrox.

The reports goes on the explain that an offer in the region of £1million will be enough to convince Rangers to sell Edmundson in the summer.

Having started life in the Football League with Oldham Athletic, Edmundson got his Rangers move ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

He’s since made just eight Scottish Premiership appearances for the club having made one in the first half of this season, before being loaned out to the Championship.

Derby County currently find themselves in 21st-place of the Championship table. They’ve sat precariously above the drop zone for the past few weeks and with two games of the season remaining, relegation fears are rife.

Wayne Rooney’s side have lost their last five in the league. Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday both remain four points behind the Rams who host Wednesday on the final day of the season.

The summer ahead will be a pivotal one in Derby County stopping the rot, whichever league they’re in, and Edmundson might be a shrewd piece of business for them. But it remains to be seen if Derby County will cough up that much for the 23-year-old.