One reason why relegated Premier League clubs tend to do well when dropped to the Championship is the issue of parachute payments that soften the blow of the drop.

Not all clubs can, however, keep their stars all together and have them firing on all cylinders and powering them back to the top tier of English football at the first time of asking.

In that respect, Norwich City and Watford are exceptions in that they kept their stars and are back in the Premier League for the next campaign.

It is a dual promotion that will save the Premier League’s moneymen a reported £70m in parachute fees but one where the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan says the ELF wants in.

EFL lobby for £70m that could rise to £100m

Keegan, in an article published on the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, writes that the EFL are set to ask the Premier League for the £70m in saved parachute payments with Norwich and Watford both confirmed as promoted.

He writes that the EFL “is set to ask” the Premier League for that saved money as clubs in the lower tiers battle against the financial impact of the pandemic.

This move from the EFL comes about with him writing that “cash-strapped clubs in all three divisions” below the Premier League “have strongly lobbied the EFL” for this money to be divvied up.

Keegan reminds readers that this £70m saving for the Premier League could shoot up to above £100m should the third relegated side, Bournemouth also gain an instant promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

One official at a League One club told Keegan that “it makes sense” and that the £30m grants clubs were given last year were “a drop in the ocean” compared to the big savings the Premier League will make if all three clubs are promoted.