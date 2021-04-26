EA Sports FIFA have announced their annual EFL Team of the Season, which includes a total of four Norwich City players.

Norwich City stormed the Championship this season and have been promoted from the second tier for the Premier League for the fifth time in their history.

The Canaries have had several standout players across the campaign and have been rewarded with four inclusions in the EA Sports FIFA 21 Team of the Season squad.

Tim Krul has been selected in goal. He has received a boost from a 75 rated Ultimate Team card to 86, meaning he is by far and above any other goalkeeper in the division. David Marshall and Ben Foster are closest with a 79 rating.

Teammate Max Aarons is at right-back and is the highest rated defender in the special squad at 87. Alongside him are a centre-back pairing of Barnsley’s Michal Helik and Bolton Wanderers’ Ricardo Santos, with Callum Elder of Hull City on the other side of the back four.

Emiliano Buendia has arguably been Norwich City’s most influential player this season and one of the best in the division. EA Sports have recognised this, giving him the highest rating in the squad and in turn the highest rating in the league with 91 out of 99.

Finally, second-highest top scorer in the Championship Teemu Pukki makes it into the team alongside Ivan Toney and Jonson Clarke-Harris in the forward positions. The Canaries talisman has notched 25 times so far this campaign and has been given an 89 rating.