Sunderland find themselves fearing another season in League One after their unbeaten run came to an end this month. But there might be a way to rediscover that form in time for the play-offs.

Sunderland will first have to achieve a top-six finish of course. They remain mathematically in with a chance of automatic promotion but will have to rely on Peterborough United losing their remaining three games, and win their own remaining games.

A play-off finish then is the realistic aim for Sunderland and with a five-point gap over 7th-place Portsmouth, achieving that remains very much in their hands.

No wins in six though has fans fearing the worst. The likes of Lincoln City and Oxford United are starting to come into form in time for a probable play-off finish, with Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic storming their way into contention and looking strong too.

Sunderland, arguably of all teams in the top ten places of the League One table look the weakest going into the season finale. But after 43 games (53 in all competitions), a change in manager and ownership and the mental strains of the road to an Papa John’s Trophy win, it slightly mitigates this current vein of form that Sunderland find themselves in.

The players and probably Johnson himself must be feeling physical and mental stresses from the weight of this promotion bid. The idea of Johnson and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus overseeing their first full seasons with the club in the Championship has been placed on a pedestal and at one point it seemed an inevitability. Now there’s a threat to it, Sunderland are starting to wither at an accelerated speed.

A simple but dangerous tactic for Johnson to salvage some form in time for the play-offs might be to rest some players. His side need just three more points to secure a top-six finish meaning a win against Blackpool tomorrow night, combined with Pompey dropping points v Accrington Stanley or Charlton losing against Crewe will book a play-off place. Sunderland then travel down to Plymouth this weekend and finish with the visit of Northampton Town the weekend after.

Three games in little under two weeks, with the play-off final scheduled for May 30th – exactly three weeks after the final day of the season. Player management has become the key to Sunderland’s promotion bid and so all eyes are on Johnson, and how he can first of all ensure a play-off place, whilst at the same time ensuring that the core of his squad are as fit as possible for the play-off fixtures.

Keeping Aiden McGeady match fit in the final three games but fully fit by the end of the season is a must. Same too for Charlie Wyke, and the Black Cats’ hopes would be greatly boosted if Dion Sanderson can make a come back in time for the play-offs, but that will be touch-and-go.

Promotion or not, Sunderland have made great strides this season and looking into the long-term, they’ll go into next season with proper foundations and a clear and contemporary philosophy in place. All will not be lost if Sunderland don’t achieve promotion this season.