Sunderland were pushing hard for an automatic promotion place at one point this season – that seems to have fallen by the wayside.

Although they have a slim chance of that, they’d need to win their remaining three games, overturn a seven-goal deficit and hope that Peterborough United lose their last three in order to land end up promoted automatically from League One.

Stars never tend to line up that advantageously and it looks likely the Black Cats will have to rely on the lottery that is the play-off system.

One reason why they are there or thereabouts is Charlie Wyke – plus his 25 league goals.

From Boro to 25 goals and Championship interest

Wyke started out at Middlesbrough, leaving the Teessiders for Carlisle in late January 2015. Two years later, after 38 goals for the Cumbrians, he left for League One side Bradford City.

He scored 23 goals and 13 assists in his 62 games at Valley Parade before Sunderland paid an undisclosed fee to bring him closer to his north-east roots with a move to Wearside.

Wyke’s been on fire this season in League One for the Black Cats – scoring 25 goals in the League One competition and adding another four in the EFL Trophy.

That form has brought interest as can be seen by reporter Keith Downie’s tweet:

30-goal Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is attracting interest from Championship clubs ahead of the transfer window opening.

Fans commenting cannot agree with each other on Wyke

Such a statement was bound to garner interest and Downie’s tweet has definitely got people talking. Here is a selection of those replying on the thread:

Not all fans agree though, some aren’t sure whether Wyke could cut it as a Championship hitman. Here are some of those doubting relies on Downie’s original tweet:

Here are some of the quoted retweets – again showing the inability of fans to come to an agreement:

