According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Millwall, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke this summer.

Wyke is the second highest scorer in League One with Sunderland, having scored 25 times across the campaign so far. He is set to become a free agent at the Stadium of Light in June and has been attracting attention from his former side Middlesbrough.

Downie now reports that fellow Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Cardiff City are prepared to give the 28-year-old the chance of playing in the division above. Of course there is still the chance he could achieve that feat with Sunderland, as the Black Cats currently sit in third position in the table, and could yet be offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

All four linked clubs are eyeing a potent goalscorer this summer as they look to break into the Championship top six.

Although he came through the academy system at Middlesbrough, Wyke did not play in the first-team. Therefore he is yet to be given an opportunity in the second tier but given his tally this season, plenty could be willing to take the gamble, especially given he would arrive for no transfer fee.

Middlesbrough have seen both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga leave the club this week and they will be keen to bolster their attacking options in the up and coming transfer window. Similarly, recent reports have suggested Kieffer Moore could be on his way out of Cardiff and Wyke could provide both clubs with an able replacement.