Speaking to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about striker Josh Coburn.

The 18-year-old made his home debut for Middlesbrough at the weekend against Sheffield Wednesday and scored just eight minutes after coming on.

The striker has been making waves in the youth system on Teesside and has been given an opportunity in the club’s last two games. He will be hoping to feature more regularly in the next two fixtures and to impress manager Neil Warnock in pre-season.

When asked if he had any plans for Coburn in the transfer window, Warnock revealed he is considering loaning him out. Although, he is in two minds whether or not to keep him at the club and in and around the first-team picture.

“We’ve got two games left, then we’ll sit down with him in the summer and see,” he said.

“Josh keeps improving. He might really benefit from going out on loan, but I might decide that it might be better if he stays with me for another six months.

“He could potentially learn a lot from staying here with me and Ronnie Jepson. He’d maybe learn more with us here than he would going out on loan.

“These are the decisions we’ve got to make, but they’re nice decisions. I don’t want to say too much though, they might tell me I can’t sign a striker!”

Middlesbrough waved goodbye and said “good riddance” to their striker duo of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga this week. Both players have now played their last games for the club and will become free agents this summer with their contracts set to expire.

This leaves Coburn competing with Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore in the number nine role. However, Warnock has previously stated that a goalscorer is a priority in the window and could mean Coburn is pushed further down the pecking order.

Middlesbrough take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this weekend before hosting bottom club Wycombe Wanderers. With nothing to play for now for the North-East club, Coburn could be gifted his first start in either of their next two games.

Would you keep Coburn or loan him out next season?