Nottingham Forest are readying a bid for Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old was of reported interest in January from the likes of Forest, Preston North End, Barnsley and Luton, but he remained at Priestfield beyond the transfer deadline.

According to a Football insider, a recruitment source has told them that Chris Hughton’s side are set to reignite their interest this summer in the midfielder who is valued between £500,000-£750,000 by the League One side.

Dempsey has been one of Gillingham’s outstanding performers this season, with him making a total of 42 appearances so far across all competitions and contributing eight goals and five assists.

His performances have helped the Gills climb to 10th in League One and five points off the play-off spots.

The Englishman joined Gillingham in August of last year following his release from Fleetwood Town, but the club did confirm the length of his contract.

Dempsey is a product of Carlisle’s academy and before Gillingham he enjoyed spells at Huddersfield, Peterborough and Fleetwood since leaving the club he supported as a child.

Dempsey produced his best form at Carlisle in the 2014/15 campaign, where he contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances in League Two.

His form at Carlisle attracted the interest of Huddersfield in 2015 and he moved to the John Smith’s Stadium.

This move seemed to have come too soon for Dempsey and that saw him bounce around the EFL for a while, but now he seems to have settled again at Gillingham being consistent throughout the campaign.

Now, Nottingham Forest seem confident Dempsey is ready to step up again and with having the responsibility of Captain, he looks to have matured and gained them leadership qualities to succeed.