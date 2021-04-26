Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer wants to take a closer look at Amari Miller ahead of next season – Everton have been keeping an eye on the 18-year-old.

Miller has come off the bench in Birmingham City’s last two outings, taking his season tally to three Championship appearances for the Blues youth product this season.

At the start of the month, Football Insider reported that Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton were looking into a summer move for Miller with Birmingham City’s youth academy set for restructuring.

Speaking to the club, Bowyer had this to say on Miller:

The Boss on Amari! 💫 pic.twitter.com/14AUhuvXUn — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 26, 2021

Birmingham City have been considering an academy restructuring this season, which would bring about a B and a C team rather than having U23 and U18 sides.

It could see a lot of youngsters depart from St Andrew’s in the summer and Miller could yet be one of a few.

He’s shown in the glimpses he’s played that he’s a player with bags of potential and Bowyer being a manager who likes to give younger players opportunities in the first-team will be gunning to keep him at the club.

Blues though have already sold one of their promising youngsters this season in Calum Scanlon to Liverpool, following Jude Bellingham’s big money move to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will turn their interesting into an actual bid. But with Bowyer now looking at Miller more seriously, it could suggest that the club (or at least Bowyer) aren’t open to selling him just yet.