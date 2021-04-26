Brentford boss Thomas Frank is reportedly considering resting some of his players for their midweek clash v Rotherham United, who are tangled in a relegation battle with Derby County.

Rotherham United currently sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table and Derby County in 21st.

The Millers have two games in hand on Derby County who only have two games of their season left, and two games to salvage their Championship status going into next season.

Rotherham travel to Brentford on Tuesday night in one of their remaining two games in hand and Frank has spoken to West London Sport ahead of the clash, hinting at possibly resting some names:

We will do everything we can to finish third – the highest position possible, because I think it means a lot,” he said. Also, of course it’s natural that if there’s a player that could be rested then maybe it’s the game tomorrow and maybe it’s not. But I will be going with a strong team. We want to win.

That then could prove detrimental to Derby County. They have a four-point lead over Rotherham as it stands and take their five-game losing streak to Swansea City at the weekend, finishing off the season at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls can’t be forgotten about in the relegation scrap. They’re level on points with Rotherham but look unlikely to spring up any surprises in the final two games of the campaign.

If Rotherham can pull off an upset then it’ll pile the pressure of Derby County when they head to South Wales on Saturday, but the Swans have also secured their place in the top-six and so they might be inclined to rest players too.

Any kind of result would put the wind in Rotherham’s sails – Derby look deflated going into these final two crunch matches, and it looks set to boil down to a final day showing v Sheffield Wednesday.