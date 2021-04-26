Birmingham City are considering a summer bid for Gillingham’s Jordan Graham, reports Football League World – the winger was a target of Bowyer’s at Charlton Athletic.

Graham, 26, has scored 11 goals and grabbed six assists in 37 League One appearances for Gillingham this season.

His contract is out in the next few weeks though and it looks like he’ll be finding pastures new in the summer, with Football league World reporting that Birmingham City want a summer move for the Englishman.

It’d be Bowyer’s first signing as Blues manager. He tried and failed to bring Graham to Charlton Athletic on the deadline day just gone, and has obviously kept tabs on him since.

Birmingham City secured their Championship status with a win over Derby County at the weekend. They came form behind to win 2-1 at Pride Park to give Bowyer a record of five wins from his opening eight games in charge.

A second half brace from Lukas Jutkiewicz was enough to seal the win and now Blues can start looking ahead to another season of Championship football, after what’s been a turbulent campaign.

Bowyer will know that there’s still plenty of work to do if his side’s are to eventually become top-six challengers and bolstering the attacking department will be high on his list.

In their 44 Championship games so far this season, Birmingham City have scored just 35 goals. Graham would definitely add to Blues’ attack but with several weeks before his contract is out, Graham might attract yet more suitors.