As quoted by BBC Sport, Watford’s key midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has praised manager Xisco Munoz for his impact on the Hornets following the confirmation of promotion to the Premier League.

After a thoroughly impressive second half of the season, Watford have completed an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hornets still have a chance of winning the Championship title, sitting five points behind league leaders Norwich City with two games of the season remaining.

As celebrations rumbled on, plenty of praise has been heaped on manager Xisco Munoz.

Since replacing Vladimir Ivic in December, Munoz has won 17 of his 25 league matches in charge of Watford. With a points per game rate of 2.16 since moving to Vicarage Road, the Spaniard has had a heavy impact on life with the club.

Now, key midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has provided an insight into how the 40-year-old “changed the mood of the place” upon his arrival.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the former Chelsea midfielder said:

“He knew we had good players and we knew we had good players, but we were low on confidence. He came in and he changed the mood of the place.

“A few would’ve doubted us at the start of the season but the character and resilience in our squad has obviously shown.”

Under Munoz, Chalobah has maintained his place in the side, displaying his importance in recent weeks. The 26-year-old has captained Watford on a number of occasions, netting three times this season.

The defensive midfielder has now played 127 times for the club since first joining back in 2017.

With Premier League football on the horizon, Chalobah and co will be hoping Xisco’s feelgood factor remains ahead of the start of and throughout the 2021/22 campaign.