Doncaster Rovers have confirmed winger Jon Taylor has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, announcing the news on their official club website.

Speculation had been circulating around Taylor’s future at the Keepmoat Stadium. His deal with Doncaster Rovers was set to come to an end this summer, potentially ending his time with the club after two years.

However, it has now been confirmed that Taylor will be remaining on the books with Doncaster. A new agreement has been confirmed, with the 28-year-old penning a three-year deal.

The new contract will keep the former Rotherham United and Peterborough United star with Rovers until the summer of 2024.

Since joining the club in 2019, Taylor has gone on to play 64 times across all competitions for Doncaster. In that time, he has chipped in with 10 goals and nine assists, featuring heavily on the right-hand side of midfield.

Now, he will be looking to continue his recovery from an ankle injury as another season in League One beckons.

Taylor has been forced out through injury since early March, with his last outing coming in a 3-2 victory over Portsmouth.

Taylor is vastly experienced at Football League level, starting out with Shrewsbury Town. He went on to play 143 times for the Shrews after coming through their academy, leaving for Peterborough in 2014.

In a two-year stint with Posh, the winger netted 16 goals and providing 12 assists, impressing on the right-hand side. He played 76 times for the club, earning a move to Rotherham United.

With the Millers, Taylor chipped in with 13 goals and laid on six assists in 113 outings over the course of a three-year stint. He was relegated in his first season but helped them bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.