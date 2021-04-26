As per Wales Online, Cardiff City playmaker Lee Tomlin looks set for an “almost unthinkable” departure this summer.

Tomlin’s form last season had made him almost undroppable at the time, starring under Neil Harris. He scored nine goals and laid on 10 assists in a stunning run of form but has only made five outings this season.

The Cardiff City ace has struggled with injury problems over the 2020/21 season, also falling out of favour under manager Mick McCarthy. Tomlin has netted once this season, spending most of his time with the U23s in recent months.

Now, a report has emerged adding clarity to Tomlin’s situation with the Bluebirds heading into the summer transfer window.

As per Wales Online, it looks set that the attacking midfielder is set to depart this summer. Glen Williams writes that the former Nottingham Forest and Bristol City midfielder is among those that look to be heading for the exit door having fallen out of favour under McCarthy.

The 32-year-old’s last game came on Halloween, playing 75 minutes as Cardiff were defeated 3-2 by QPR.

A summer departure would bring an end to Tomlin’s time with the club after four years. He linked up with the Bluebirds in July 2017 and has gone on to play 57 times for the Welsh side, netting 11 goals and providing 11 assists.

Would you like to see Cardiff keep Tomlin or let him go? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Lee Tomlin - stay or go?