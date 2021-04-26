Examiner Live reported Dom Howson has named Josh Windass as his Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year.

Windass like most every one of his teammates this season has had patches of bad form. But the former Wigan Athletic man in his first full season with the club is one away from reaching double figure sin the Championship, having been an ever-present throughout.

He’s netted in back-to-back games for Sheffield Wednesday, handing them the win over Blackburn Rovers and subsequently keeping the club’s survival dream alive – for now.

With the season drawing to an end now, Howson took to Twitter to have his say on who he think Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Year should be:

Sheffield Wednesday's player of the year? 🤔 Josh Windass for me (It was Tom Lees up to a few weeks ago but I have changed my mind). If #SWFC go down, they will have a job on their hands keeping him this summer. 🦉👇https://t.co/kSqw6lTE3J — Dom Howson (@domhowson) April 26, 2021

Relegation now looks inevitable for the Owls and along with Windass, expect there to be interest in a number of Sheffield Wednesday.

Those who are contracted at the club beyond this season that is – Wednesday have a whole starting line-up set to see their contracts expire, and it could leave Darren Moore short-handed whether they’re in League One or the Championship next season.

Alarmingly, the Owls’ striking department could be left ever lighter than it already is. Windass is likely to run into Championship attention and Jordan Rhodes sees his contract expire, leaving Moore with the likes of Elias Kachunga and Callum Paterson.

If they can retain Windass, regardless of relegation or not, it’d be a huge boost for Wednesday going into next season – first though, they have another crucial game coming up v Nottingham Forest at the weekend.