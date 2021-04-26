Norwich City midfielder Alexander Tettey is set to return to Norway once his contract expires in the summer.

Tettey, 35, ‘doesn’t expect’ to sign a new Norwich City contract, and is ‘planning for life after football’ with a return to Norway on the cards.

Eastern Daily Press report that the midfielder is eyeing a move to Norway and hopes to take his family back with him, and start progressing his coaching career.

Speaking to Eastern Daily Press, Tettey said of his future:

I’m not waiting for anything. The family and I will move to Trondheim this summer. If the club wants me another year, I have to take it with my wife. The plan is to start a new life in Trondheim. It will be a tough habit for both the kids, aged two and soon seven, who have never lived in Norway, and me too, who have not lived there for a long time.

The report also explains how there was talks of Daniel Farke recruiting Tettey as part of his backroom staff at Carrow Road.

But those suggestions have been quashed with Tettey confirming that his future lies elsewhere, and with Norwegian outfit Rosenborg a ‘possibility’ for Tettey.

Signed from Rennes in 2012, Tettey has racked up 260 appearances in all competitions for Norwich City, having now helped the club to three promotions from the Championship.

His involvements have gradually decreased this season. Tettey has featured 17 times in the Championship this term but has once again proved a useful outlet for Farke

Fans will wish him well, and he’ll leave the club with good memories.