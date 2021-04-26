As per a report from The Sun, Norwich City and Watford are among the sides tracking Bristol City youngster Saikou Janneh ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Canaries and the Hornets will both have their eyes on preparing for the 2021/22 season after securing immediate returns to the top flight.

Both will be looking to strengthen their ranks with the hopes of successfully fending off relegation next season. Now, it has been claimed both Norwich City and Watford have identified Bristol City’s Saikou Janneh has a potential target.

The Sun has claimed the duo are among the sides keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion and are also said keen, while Bundesliga pair Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen are watching over his situation as well.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is said to be “desperate” to keep Janneh, seeing him as a promising talent for the future. The Gambian attacker has played in three of the Robins’ last three games, coming off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town.

Janneh spent the first half of the season on loan with Newport County, netting two goals in 12 outings. However, an ankle injury brought an early end to his stint with the Exiles.

Bristol City are under no pressure to cash in on Janneh. The youngster penned a four-year deal back in 2019, meaning he is still contracted to the Ashton Gate outfit until the summer of 2023.

With clubs reportedly queueing up, it will be interesting to see if claims of significant interest in Janneh develop further this summer.