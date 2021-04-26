Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider, that he still believes Wigan Athletic’s Sean McGurk will head straight into Leeds United first-team if he moves this summer.

Philips was speaking exclusively with Football Insider and he believes the forward area of the team is where Leeds will look to strengthen this summer.

This news also comes after Alan Nixon reported last week that nothing had changed when he was asked if McGurk could end up at Leeds this summer.

Not heard different https://t.co/ZVCGPRz0UA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 21, 2021

Reports in January claimed that Leeds had bid for McGurk, but now the young striker will be able to move to Elland Road for nothing once his contract is up this summer.

Phillips gave the impression in the interview that the only reason McGurk was being looked at by Leeds was so they could sell him on in the future for a larger profit, as this is common in most clubs now.

“The business they do on the Under 23s side, they do it for a few reasons,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“One, to try and get them in and comfortable so they can be in and around the first team, but a lot of clubs now bring them in with a view to moving them on for a profit.

“You’d like to think him coming to Leeds will get him an opportunity, we all know that area of the pitch is somewhere Leeds will look at this summer.

“Maybe they’ll have one in the 23s and have him that could maybe do a job in the first team.”

A former teammate of McGurk’s is Joe Gelhardt, and he made the move to Leeds United last summer and has featured regular on the bench for the Premier League side, but yet to make his Premier League debut.