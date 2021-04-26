Cardiff City look set to release Junior Hoilett in the summer – the Canadian winger played under Neil Warnock at both Cardiff City and QPR.

Hoilett, 30, looks ‘very unlikely’ to be handed a fresh Cardiff City deal going into the final few weeks of his current contract, according to a report from WalesOnline.

He’s not featured for the Bluebirds since Mick McCarthy’s first game in charge back in January having struggled with injuries throughout this campaign – Hoilett has made 21 Championship appearances and scored twice.

At the start of the season he was linked with a Warnock reunion at Middlesbrough. The veteran gaffer made Hoilett into a key player at Cardiff City and will be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, with the striking department set for an overhaul and the futures of Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano uncertain.

Speaking to Cardiff City’s official club website after Hoilett became Warnock’s first signing for the club in 2016, the Boro boss said:

Junior did well for me at QPR and by the time I left there was one of the Club’s most important players. I’m delighted to have him here with us at Cardiff City and I know that he’ll respond to the the fans and me. What’s more, he’s a player who will help bring the best out of those around him.

It remains to be seen whether Warnock still holds an interest in Hoilett. He’s certainly a trusted player who he can bring the best out of, but at 30-years-old and having started to struggle more with injuries, questions remain over any potential move.

Either way, Boro have a lot of rebuilding to do in the summer and a lot of voids in their side to fill.