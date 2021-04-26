As quoted by Wales Online, Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has said Gavin Whyte’s situation will be addressed in the summer as his loan stint with Hull City draws to a close.

Since joining from Oxford United back in the summer of 2019, Whyte hasn’t made the impact the Bluebirds had hoped.

After falling down the pecking order, Cardiff City opted to loan out the attacker in January. He linked up with Grant McCann’s Hull City, where he has gone on to win promotion back to the Championship.

With the Tigers, Whyte has chipped in with four goals in 18 appearances. An even share of those outings have come off the bench, starting nine times and coming on as a substitute nine times.

Having dropped out of favour at the Cardiff City Stadium, question marks surround his future heading into this summer.

It remains unknown if loan club Hull would like to pursue a longer-term deal for Whyte. Now, Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has opened up on the situation as the season draws to a close.

As quoted by Wales Online, McCarthy said the club will “deal with it” over pre-season. He said:

“We’ve had feedback and reports. We’ve had people watching Gavin Whyte and he seems to be coming on as a sub just recently.

“We’ve got people monitoring it. We’ll see what happens with them.

“I’ve not seen much of him so we’ll have to see what they want to do in terms of their recruitment. He’s been there all year and it looks like they’ll get promoted, whether they want to keep him, I don’t know.

“But whatever happens, whoever’s at the club will be back for pre-season and we’ll deal with it then.”

It will be interesting to see if McCarthy sees Whyte as a part of his plans going forward with the Bluebirds.

Across all competitions, the Northern Ireland international has played 37 times for Cardiff since joining. In that time, the 25-year-old has chipped in with one goal and one assist.