According to an exclusive report by TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is ‘close to agreeing terms’ with Scottish Premier League champions Rangers ahead of a proposed move.

Assombalonga is out of contract at Middlesbrough in June and will become a free agent. He has been frozen out at the club and will not play a part between now and the end of the season.

Although fellow Championship side Bristol City reignited their interest in the player, Rangers now looks to be the most likely destination. The report also states there were a number of other second tier clubs keen, as well as sides in both Belgium and Germany.

Having entered into talks with the Scottish side, Assombalonga is now close to agreeing terms. He is likely to have to take a wage cut upon signing, but he will be hoping to resurrect his career after a poor spell at Middlesbrough this season.

Despite starting the campaign as first-choice striker and club captain, his performances meant he was used sporadically and even stripped of the armband midway through the season, Jonny Howson replacing him in the role.

Since signing in 2017 from Nottingham Forest for a club record fee of £15 million he has scored 47 goals in 161 games in all competitions. He has also registered four assists in that timeframe.

Despite scoring 15 and 14 in his first two seasons at Middlesbrough, he then scored 11 and five in his subsequent two. Along with Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher will also depart the Riverside this summer as a free agent.