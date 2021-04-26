According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are said to have joined the likes of Bournemouth, Derby County and Stoke City in pursuit of Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

Delap is a product of the illustrious Manchester City academy and his performances at youth level and in the first-team have seen his stock rise.

It is not known whether he is in Pep Guardiola’s immediate plans next season. The departure of club legend Sergio Aguero means there is a vacancy up front, although his lack of experience may not see him a good fit just yet.

With the signing of a new striker likely this summer, the Cityzens could loan out Delap. There are plenty of clubs interested with Bournemouth, Derby County, and Stoke City all registering their intent to make a move for the 18-year-old in the transfer window.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City have now joined their Championship counterparts in the pursuit of the teenager.

With Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher departing Middlesbrough they are in the market to sign a forward or two. Neil Warnock has said as such and Delap could provide the striking prowess they have been lacking over the past few seasons.

Similarly, as reported on The72 last week, Cardiff City could see Kieffer Moore depart in the coming months. They too would then be looking for a replacement and have identified Delap as a potential new recruit.

The second tier quintet do face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid however. Zinedine Zidane’s side are reportedly keen on brining the forward to the Bernabeu this summer.