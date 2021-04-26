Coventry City confirmed their Championship status despite a 1-0 defeat v Preston North End at the weekend, and all the praise is going to Mark Robins.

Robins’ name is being hailed among the Coventry City greats of the past. Since his 2017 appointment, he’s won the EFL Trophy and guided the Sky Blues form League Two to the Championship.

It’s a credit to him and the way he’s had his Coventry side playing some really exciting, often daring football at times this season. They’ve garnered a lot of respect from the neutral fan over the course of this campaign and now, the club could have a fresh concern on their hands.

Robins was linked with the Bristol City job earlier in the month. It seems unlikely that he’ll swap Coventry City for Ashton Gate but it could be a sign of things to come.

Fans will remember in 2019, Sunderland outed Robins as a potential managerial candidate and Coventry responded with a new and improved deal for the 51-year-old.

It clearly stated their trust in Robins and it’s paid off. Now though, with Robins really starting to establish himself as one of the EFL’s brightest managers, there’s bound to be similar interest shown in the future – potentially even this summer.

Robins remains well under contract at the club. The board might be weary of potential employers coming in for their trusted manager in the near future though and so they could throw caution to the wind by handing Robins yet another improved deal.

Coventry have a foundation to build their Championship status upon. There remains work to be done to ensure they’re not in a similar position next season but with renewed confidence, and a return to a Ricoh full of optimistic Coventry fans, the Sky Blues could firmly establish their presence in the second-tier next season.