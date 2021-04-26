Cardiff City boss mick McCarthy didn’t shy away in his praises for Kieffer Moore after the 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend, and recognised the inevitable interest he might garner this summer.

Moore, 28, joined Cardiff City from Wigan Athletic ahead of this season. The Welshman has since scored 20 goals in his 40 Championship appearances for the Bluebirds, including both in the 2-1 win over Wycombe on Saturday.

Afterwards, McCarthy told WalesOnline how Moore will undoubtedly start to attract from clubs above, and how the club doesn’t have an ideal replacement should that happen.

Here we look at three like-for-like strikers that Cardiff City should target in case of Moore’s summer exit:

Famara Diedhiou

The Bristol City man was left out of his side’s 3-2 defeat at home to Luton Town yesterday, amid uncertainty around his future at the club.

His contract expires in the summer and he’s already attracting interest from Middlesbrough ahead of a potential summer swoop.

He needs two more Championship goals to record a double-figure haul for what’d be the fourth season running. It doesn’t seem likely that he’ll get the chance to do that but regardless, he’s proved to be a prolific Championship striker in the past few seasons.

Diedhiou is a physical striker who can fill the target man role well, and so he could yet be a viable option for Cardiff City.

Charlie Wyke

The Sunderland man is out of contract in the summer. Renewal talks are thought to be planned but with a promotion bid in the making, those talks have taken a backseat for now.

Wyke is currently League One’s second-highest scorer this season with 25 goals in 41 outings and should his Sunderland deal come to an untimely end then he won’t be short of suitors going into next season.

He’s shown this season, particularly since Lee Johnson came in, that he’s a well-rounded striker. He scores an array of goals and is more than capable of playing as a lone striker, and in a McCarthy side giving plenty of service for their strikers, he could be a perfect replacement for Moore.

Jordan Rhodes

Cardiff City have already been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday man going into this summer. His contract at Hillsborough expires and with the Owls facing relegation, Rhodes looks set to cut ties with the club.

It’s been an arduous spell for the Scot but in the second half of this season he’s shown glimpses of the striker that he used to, and still can be.

Like Moore he’s a clinical poacher when provided with the right service, he’s good in the air and able to hold up play well too. It might not be the 20-goal replacement that fans want, but a suitable solution should Moore be moving on.