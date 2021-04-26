Blackburn Rovers look set to be saying goodbye to star striker Adam Armstrong this summer.

The Blackburn Rovers man took his Championship tally to 24 with a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

He’s been linked with a Premier League move right throughout the campaign with the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham all having been linked, and with a year remaining on his contract the club it looks inevitable that he’ll be sold in the summer.

Here we look at three proven strikers who Tony Mowbray could bring in as possible Armstrong replacements in the summer:

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough United’s Clarke-Harris has fired Posh on their way to automatic promotion with 29 goals in League One this season.

His side sit in 2nd-place and needing just a point to secure their promotion to the Championship, but their star striker is inevitably attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Rangers and Sheffield United have been strongly linked with the 26-year-old and it’d be a huge statement if Blackburn could pull off this signing, and it could tempt other signings through the door as well.

Rovers would have to offer a good package to pry him from the likes of Rangers and Sheffield United, but he’d be the ideal man to replace the goals that Armstrong has scored this season.

Dwight Gayle

In what could be a potential player-plus-cash deal, Gayle would be a shrewd addition to Mowbray’s side. He’s a proven Championship striker have netted 20+ goals in campaigns with Newcastle and West Brom at this level, and someone who’s fallen out of contention under Steve Bruce.

He’s featured 14 times in the Premier League this season and managed just the one goal. Reports claimed last month that he’d been offered a new deal and much to the disappointment of Newcastle fans.

A summer move could be on the cards for him and with Newcastle having shown interest in Armstrong, a player-plus-cash deal could be a positive outcome for all parties.

Josh Koroma

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for Huddersfield Town since returning form injury over the weekend. It’s his seventh in 18 Championship games this season having spent the best part of four months out injured.

He started the season in blistering form and his loss has proved to be a huge blow for Carlos Corberan’s side. With the Terriers falling even further down the Championship table than Rovers this season, players might be looking for the exit come the summer transfer window.

His attributes parallel those of Armstrong – forward-thinking and pacey, always looking to run in behind defences and a clinical finisher when in form. He was well and truly establishing himself before his injury and if he can score one or two more in the final two games of the season, he could attract some summer interest.