Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Matt Smith on loan from Arsenal in January.

However, the midfielder has struggled for game time since making the switch to the Valley.

Smith, who is 20 years old, has made just eight appearances for the Addicks and has not played since last month.

He is yet to make the bench under Nigel Adkins and his last start came on 8th March against Oxford United.

Smith has been playing for Charlton’s Under-23’s over recent weeks and faces a battle to break back into their side between now and the end of the season.

The youngster spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at Swindon Town and seemingly enjoyed his time at the County Ground.

He had plenty of game time with the Robins and played 27 times in all competitions before Arsenal gave him the green light to switch to Charlton until the end of this season.

Smith gives Adkins more options and depth in midfield but most signs point towards him returning to the Gunners this summer.

It is yet to be known whether he will play again for Charlton this term, mainly due to the fact the current batch of players in their squad are in decent form and they probably won’t chop and change too much now.

Smith’s move to the Addicks hasn’t really worked out and it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.