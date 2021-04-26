Most of Derby County’s first-team players are thought to have relegation clauses in their contracts, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Derby County are currently battling against relegation to League One and are in a barren run of form.

It is unclear whether Wayne Rooney will still be in charge at Pride Park next season.

The Rams are four points above Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United in the relegation zone, however, the latter have two games in-hand.

Derby will have to drastically slash their costs if they are to slip into League One but most of their players are believed to have clauses in their deals, which could come in handy.

They have a number of senior players who are in the final couple of months of their contracts anyway and these would be allowed to move on for free to get them off the wage bill. Martyn Waghorn, Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom fall into this category.

Derby travel to the Liberty Stadium this weekend to take on Swansea City, who have already secured their place in this year’s Play-Offs.

Rooney’s side are in desperate need of a win before they play Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

The relegation battle in the Championship is likely to go down to the last weekend and Derby appear to have contingency plans in place with relegation clauses if they are to slip into League One.