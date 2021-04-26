Huddersfield Town fell to a 5-2 defeat at Blackburn Rovers over the weekend – a result which slumps them down into 20th-place of the Championship table.

And it’s another heavy defeat to add on to Corberan’s Huddersfield Town CV. Earlier in the month his side were thumped 7-0 by Norwich City, December brought a 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth and having shipping in four at Stoke City a month prior.

The Terriers will survive this season by margins that have have become finer as the season draws to an end, and it sets the tone for another mismatch campaign in the Championship for Corberan and Huddersfield Town next time round.

All season long, Corberan has been largely defended by fans. They recognise that a lot of the club’s recruitment isn’t overseen by himself and that he’s inherited a team designed to fit numerous other managers.

He’s been asked to do an awful lot with very little but the defeat at Blackburn Rovers turned the spotlight slightly on him. The players are showing the signs of a squad who’ve lost faith in their manager and Corberan in his interviews shows the signs of a defeated man.

But leaving Leeds United to take his first managerial position was always going to be inevitably tough and as the season’s progressed, we’ve seen Corberan’s tenure unravel. Bielsa was always quick to shift the praise onto Corberan when at Elland Road but after a season at Huddersfield, it’s becoming evident that Corberan isn’t as effective on his own.

Bielsa and Corberan worked so well at Leeds because they had a rounded relationship – both brought the tactical knowledge, but Bielsa’s aura garnered the respect of the players who remained disciplined right throughout their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

That’s something Huddersfield don’t have at the moment. Individual errors have cost them in so many games this season and Corberan seemingly has no answers as to why those mistakes are happening – the kind of mistakes that you wouldn’t see in a Bielsa side.

Corberan still has a lot to learn, and a lot of aspects of his game to improve if he’s to make it work at Huddersfield Town. They enter the summer in a precarious position and as they did with Danny Cowley, Town could yet make an unexpected decision on Corberan should they lose their final two games of the season heavily.

With aspects of recruitment and the overruling hierarchy of the club put to one side, Corberan looks as though this season in charge of Huddersfield has shattered his confidence as a coach. He nor his coaching staff have a stature which demands respect and discipline from his players like Bielsa did, and that’s why he’s seemingly been exposed without him. A lot to consider going into the summer – what might be best for all parties right now remains to be seen.