Andre Green is committed to staying at Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The winger still has another year left on his contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

Green, who is 22 years old, says he not looking to leave Hillsborough as they look poised to slip into League One.

The ex-England youth international joined the Owls in January. QPR wanted him earlier this season, as per a report by West London Sport, but he ended up moving to South Yorkshire.

Green has no intentions to leave this summer: “I’ve still got another year after this and I’ve come here to play football… When I left Villa I was a free agent for a little bit due to the circumstances of what’s going on.

“I’ve missed so much football this season, and I just want to play. My main thought is to be here, it’s where I want to be.”

He added: “Wherever we are, whether it’s League One or the Championship – if I can get a good season under my belt in the year I’ve got left then I can only be happy with myself. I’m not looking to get away, and I’m committed to staying here.”

He has played 10 times for Sheffield Wednesday since his move there this past winter.

Green was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season and waited for the right opportunity to arise.

He started his career at Villa Park and played 48 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.