Norwich City are ‘unlikely’ to keep Xavi Quintilla beyond the expiration of his loan deal, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Promoted Norwich City are likely to decide against keeping the left-back for the Premier League next season.

Quintilla, who is 24 years old, joined the Canaries on loan from Villarreal last summer and has since made 10 appearances for them in all competitions this season.

Norwich have the option to sign him on a permanent basis but he hasn’t played enough games.



Quintilla started his career at local side UE Lleida before linking up with Barcelona in 2009. He then rose up through Barca’s academy but never made a first-team appearance for the La Liga giants.

Instead, the defender was a regular for their B team from 2015 to 2017, as well as having a loan spell away at Lleida Esportiu to get some experience under his belt.

Quintilla left Barcelona in September 2017 and was swiftly snapped up by Villarreal.

His decision to leave Camp Nou worked out for him and he has played 32 times for Villarreal’s first-team since his move there.

They allowed him to move to Norwich last summer but Quintilla may be set to head back to Spain when his loan at Carrow Road expires.

Daniel Farke’s side are back in the big time and it will be interesting to see who they sign this summer.