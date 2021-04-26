Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy is set for contract renewal talks at Newcastle United – earlier in the month, Watford were reported to have made him their ‘no.1 target’ this summer.

Watford, Southampton and Rangers have all been closely linked to Murphy going into the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his contract after speculation suggesting he was set to leave on a free in the summer, and has this season featured 21 times in the Premier League for Newcastle. scoring twice.

Steve Bruce had used him sporadically in the first half of the season leading to questions about Murphy’s future. But the Englishman has started the last four outings now and so the club are expected to commence contract talks ‘in the coming weeks’ as per Football Insider.

Football Insider also state that any club looking to recruit Murphy in the summer will need to fork out transfer fees of at least £3million.

Last week, reports claimed that Watford would make Murphy their ‘no.1 target’ should they achieve promotion into the Premier League.

A 1-0 win at home to Millwall over the weekend secured that promotion and with the title still to play for – Norwich City currently sit five points ahead of Watford and with two games of the season remaining.

Munoz must earn wide praise for the job he’s done since taking over from Vladimir Ivic – an appointment which seems an age ago.

As for Murphy, he might want to think carefully about where his future lies, with a number of teams looking at him going into the summer.