Watford are interested in AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, according to Daily Mirror journalist Sam Elliott on Twitter (see tweet below).

Hearing Watford’s first signing back in the Premier League this summer is likely to be striker Joe Pigott The Wimbledon free agent would earn six times his current wage at Vicarage Road — Sam Elliott (@Sam_Elliott_) April 24, 2021

Watford are gearing up for life back in the Premier League and are believed to have identified the AFC Wimbledon hotshot as a potential summer signing.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

TEAMtalk have suggested Derby County, Birmingham City and Swansea City are also keen on him, whilst Charlton Athletic were interested in re-signing him in January, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Pigott is out of contract at the end of the season and will become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Watford’s links to him as a surprise, especially after sealing their return to the top flight. Would he be able to cut it in the Premier League?

There is no doubt he deserves a Championship move this summer after proving himself in League One over the past few seasons.

Pigott has scored 52 goals in 153 appearances for AFC Wimbledon since joining them in 2018.

Prior to his move to the Dons, he previously had spells with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Southend United, Luton Town and Cambridge United.

Pigott has a big decision to make on his future with the likes of Watford, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Derby County linked.