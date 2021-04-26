Barnsley made a surprise approach to re-sign Mallik Wilks from Hull City last October, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Hull City rejected Barnsley’s offer to bring the winger back to Oakwell.

The Tykes wanted to lure him back to South Yorkshire following the departure of ex-boss Gerhard Struber to New York Red Bulls.

Wilks, who is 22 years old, has been on fire for the Tigers this season in League One and scored the goal to get them promoted from the penalty spot last time out against Lincoln City.

Barnsley signed him in 2019 from Leeds United but he struggled to make an impact there. He scored once in 16 games before Struber gave him the green light to leave on loan to join Hull in January 2020.

Wilks managed five goals for Grant McCann’s side as they slipped out of the Championship last term but they managed to make his move to the KCOM Stadium permanent in July.

He has since chipped in with 22 goals in all competitions for the Tigers this season and is quickly becoming a fans’ favourite.

Barnsley seemingly regret letting him leave for Hull on a permanent basis and tried to re-sign him last year.

However, Wilks stayed in East Yorkshire and will be excited to return to the Championship next season in black and amber stripes.