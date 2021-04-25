Cardiff City’s manager Mick McCarthy heaped huge praise on Kieffer Moore after yesterday’s game and admitted his star man could leave this summer, according to Wales Online.

The praise comes after Moore was essential in Cardiff’s 2-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend. After being 1-0 down, it was Moore’s double that saw the Bluebirds claim the win.

Not only yesterday but all season Moore has been essential and influential on Cardiff’s season, after arriving from Wigan Athletic last summer. The two goals from yesterday’s win took his tally for the season to 20 goals and this now means the Welsh international has scored a third of Cardiff’s goals this season.

The 28-year-old is set to play a major part for Wales in this summer’s European Championships and that could potentially put him even more in the shop window.

This may mean the Bluebirds may have to prepare for a lot of speculation surrounding their talisman this summer and for his long-term future at Cardiff.

Speaking to Wales Online, Mick McCarthy knows there will be lots of interest but all he wants is Moore to have a good Euros and if that means teams may come in for him and him leaving that is something he and the club will have to deal with.

McCarthy said: “I want him to have a good Euros and I want him to have a good career. I signed him at Ipswich for 20 grand and he’s done alright since moving on.

“I love to see players progressing. I know what you’re asking, but if he leaves here, well that’s what happens.

“You sign players, they score 20-odd goals, you get interest from other people, there’s nothing you can do about it.

“All I ask is that when they are here, they give every single bit and that’s what he’s doing.”

There’s been lots of recent speculation surrounding Moore and maybe after McCarthy’s recent words that interest may intensify this summer.