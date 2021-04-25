Swansea City confirmed their place in this season’s Championship play-offs after a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon.

Swansea City came from behind to secure a 2-1 lead in the second half. They eventually lost that lead thanks to an injury time equaliser from Tomas Esteves, but the point was enough for Swans to secure a top-six finish.

It’s their second in as many seasons under Steve Cooper. The Swans boss is running into deserved praise online following today’s game, which might’ve held an important lesson for Cooper.

READ: Championship ace becomes a ‘top summer target’ for Aston Villa

One of his main criticisms is that he’s too late to make substitutions. Today though, his changes were spot on, and fans will be praying that he makes the same calls going into the play-offs.

They bowed out against Brentford in last year’s play-offs. Swansea though are a much more rounded unit this time round and need to enter the upcoming play-offs with genuine belief that they can win it.

With criticism of Cooper having grown this season, if they fail to make the play-off final this time round then it could start to become an all too familiar feeling for the Swans.

See what Swansea City fans had to say about Cooper on Twitter after today’s result: