Swansea City confirmed their place in this season’s Championship play-offs after a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon.

Swansea City came from behind to secure a 2-1 lead in the second half. They eventually lost that lead thanks to an injury time equaliser from Tomas Esteves, but the point was enough for Swans to secure a top-six finish.

It’s their second in as many seasons under Steve Cooper. The Swans boss is running into deserved praise online following today’s game, which might’ve held an important lesson for Cooper.

One of his main criticisms is that he’s too late to make substitutions. Today though, his changes were spot on, and fans will be praying that he makes the same calls going into the play-offs.

They bowed out against Brentford in last year’s play-offs. Swansea though are a much more rounded unit this time round and need to enter the upcoming play-offs with genuine belief that they can win it.

With criticism of Cooper having grown this season, if they fail to make the play-off final this time round then it could start to become an all too familiar feeling for the Swans.

See what Swansea City fans had to say about Cooper on Twitter after today’s result:

Massive achievement to secure playoffs for the second consecutive season. Hopefully Cooper has learnt from last season and we attack both games from the start. #swans — Jonny Hill (@jonnyhill01) April 25, 2021

Cooper has often taken criticism for being slow to make subs but today he definitely should some credit Brought Ayew on and straight away he made an impact on the game Not a fan of Cooper myself but he deserves credit #Swans ⚽️ — Paul (@IceWithNoLemon) April 25, 2021

Regardless of what you think of our style of play, Steve Cooper has now secured a top 6 finish in both his seasons in charge and deserves huge praise for that, especially when you consider the tight budget he’s had to work with. Fair bloody play to him 👏 #Swans — G (@19g86) April 25, 2021

Cooper makes subs early and we turn the game around but I guarantee it'll be the second leg of the playoffs needing a goal and he'll bring Whittaker on in the 93rd minute. 😂 #Swans — Morgan Davies (@MDavies08) April 25, 2021

Something we don’t often say about Cooper, substitutes were at perfect times and worked very well today #swans 🦢 — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) April 25, 2021

Great to see Cooper make earlier changes, but that was all about one man. @AyewAndre to the rescue again. #swans — Adam Lewis (@AdamjamesLewis7) April 25, 2021

Maybe we've finally stumbled across a system and players that make us look like an attacking threat. Stick with this now Cooper! #swans — Sammy Sharif (@SammySharif) April 25, 2021

Steve Cooper makes 3 changes before the 70th minute, more substitutions than he's made in a game for the last few months and it takes 60 seconds for us to score!

This is why you use your bench! Instant Impact 💪🏻🦢 #Swans — Proud Swans (@ProudSwans) April 25, 2021

Can’t wait for the playoffs . Steve Cooper deserves a knighthood for what he has done for this club . Imagine if he had some millions available to spend on the side …. — johntheswan (@John_swan4) April 25, 2021

Congratulations to Steve Cooper marking his century with a playoff spot. Not a bad result to get into the playoffs twice in your first 100 in senior management! — Jamie Akerman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@swanseajamie) April 25, 2021

Steve Cooper changed the game with his substitutions but he’s getting criticised for… *checks notes*… André Ayew being good? — tom 🦢 (@scfcthomas) April 25, 2021