Swansea City booked their place in this season’s play-offs after a 2-2 draw at Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Reading welcomed Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon knowing that they needed a win to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Swansea started the day in 6th and Reading in 7th and with an eight-point gap separating them, with this the final of three games.

Veljko Paunovic’s side as they so often do started strongly – Swansea were slow to come out the blocks and the home side took a deserved lead after half-an-hour.

John Swift starting his first game since returning from injury looped a pinpoint cross onto the head of Yakou meite, who found the bottom corner for his 11th Championship goal of the season.

Steve Cooper’s side would start the second half more positively though. They started to pass the ball around and had Reading penned in their own half, and eventually found an equaliser through Jamal Lowe.

The 26-year-old found his 14th Championship goal of the season when he tapped in the rebound from Jay Fulton’s strike on the Reading goal.

With the wind in their sails, Swansea were pushing for a second and with Ayew at the heart of all things positive. Eventually, it was he who found that second goal, slotting home from close range after a well-worked team goal.

That looked to be it for Reading but in a manner becoming all too familiar with Swansea, they went on to concede a last minute goal – Tomas Esteves came off the bench and steered a nice shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The draw confirms Reading will miss out on the play-offs, whilst it confirms Swansea’s place.