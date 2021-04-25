Swansea City drew 2-2 away at Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Reading welcomed Steve Cooper’s Swansea City side this afternoon, for what’d become a huge game in the race for 6th-place.

The Swans began the day in that position and Reading in 7th with what started as an eight-point gap between them and Reading.

The Royals then would have to win this game to keep their play-off hopes alive, and they found themselves in front at half-time thanks to Yakou Meite.

Swansea though would hit back in the second half through Jamal Lowe.

The tempo of the game swung in Swansea’s favour and the introduction of Andre Ayew would help that, with the 31-year-old coming off the bench to score what looked to be the winning goal.

With the win in their grasp, Reading substitute Tomas Esteves would find an injury time equaliser with his first goal for the club in what was an uninspiring end to the match for Swansea, who book their place in the play-offs.

See how Swansea City fans rated their team’s performance on Twitter today:

Regardless of what you think of our style of play, Steve Cooper has now secured a top 6 finish in both his seasons in charge and deserves huge praise for that, especially when you consider the tight budget he’s had to work with. Fair bloody play to him 👏 #Swans — G (@19g86) April 25, 2021

Swansea need to learn to see out games. Can't keep conceding in the 90th minute every week. #REASWA — Michael Telfer (@Telferino147) April 25, 2021