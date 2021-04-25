Nottingham Forest have been underwhelming this season and their 18th position in the Sky Bet Championship table is a stark reminder of their underachieving.

Mathematically safe from relegation with Derby County unable to overhaul the Reds 51 point total, Forest are going to be looking at a scenario of rebuilding for the 2021/22 campaign.

That restructuring will mean movement both ways and one of those slated to be leaving the City Ground is central defender Joe Worrall.

Nottingham Forest to face interest in Worrall

Defender Worrall, who has come up through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, is definitely a figure of interest with a host of clubs said to be chasing his signature.

Norwich City is one side who were credited with January interest in Worrall and that interest has been rekindled today according to The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 59).

Norwich have been confirmed as promoted back to the Premier League and a further two top-tier sides in West Bromwich Albion and Burnley were said back in February to be ready to battle it out for his signature.

Worrall a bright spark in a dull Forest season

Joe Worrall has proved himself to be one of the brighter sparks in what has been a rather dull season for Nottingham Forest.

Operating as club captain at times, the solid centre-back has made 29 appearances across the current campaign, missing a two-month chunk at the start of the season after contracting Covid-19.

However, that display of potential and promise has a double-edged effect in that it has brought suitors to the fore. It is a situation that has fans asking questions and one did so of Sun reporter Alan Nixon (below), commenting on Norwich City’s keenness in landing Worrall.

Worrall likely to be sold to the highest bidder https://t.co/juaMnOEOT6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 25, 2021

Nixon’s reply sounds almost like a fait accompli in that he feels that Nottingham Forest will not be able to withstand any concerted pressure from a Premier League side ready to test the waters with a definite bid.

As Nixon points out saying “sold to the highest bidder“, there is an indication there that it will not be just one team entering bids.

In that respect, it all seems very ominous for Nottingham Forest and their chances of holding onto Joe Worrall when the summer transfer window opens and the bids start to come in.